But does she text them?

In a Vanity Fair cover story about her move to directing and career at large, writer Durga Chew-Bose asks Kristen Stewart the question that, in my opinion, should be required in every celebrity interview: do you believe in ghosts?

Stewart has some experience with on-screen ghosts, having played a fashion assistant frequently visited by one in the film Personal Shopper. She also hung out with a lot of dead-but-not-really vampires in the small art house series (maybe you remember it) Twilight. But apparently she has a real-life affinity for the undead, replying:

“I talk to them,” she responds. “If I’m in a weird, small town, making a movie, and I’m in a strange apartment, I will literally be like, ‘No, please, I cannot deal. Anyone else, but it cannot be me.’ Who knows what ghosts are, but there is an energy that I’m really sensitive to. Not just with ghosts, but with people. People stain rooms all the time.”

Saying “I cannot deal” to ghosts? I’m stealing that for the next time I’m haunted.