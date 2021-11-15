In a new profile in the New Yorker, Kristen Stewart got candid about the strong feelings she felt for actor Robert Pattinson during his Twilight audition. Stewart told writer Emily Witt, while “grinning,” that as the casting directors tested various male leads with her for chemistry, it was “so clear who worked.” Witt adds: “She mimicked a swoon, dropping her golf club at the memory of Robert Pattinson, the British actor who became her co-star and, for several years, her boyfriend.”

Stewart said Pattison had an “intellectual approach” to the campy vampire films “that was combined with ‘I don’t give a fuck about this, but I’m going to make this sing.’ And I was, like, ‘Ugh, same.’”

Pattinson was, per Stewart’s recollection, her first adult love. In a past interview with Howard Stern from 2019, the actress admitted how intense the relationship with Pattinson had been for her:

“We were together for years. That was, like, my first, you know,” she said.

“Love,” Stern interjected.

“Yeah, I mean, like, I was super in love with my high-school boyfriend. Super, super f—-ing in love with him,” she replied. “But me and Rob were, like, a little older, and it was just like, ‘gu-gung.’”

Director Catherine Hardwicke recalled the fateful meeting in a 2018 interview with People: “It was funny because they were both pretty shy and kind of a little bit nervous and awkward,” Hardwicke said. “I said, ‘Okay, let’s go do the biology scene where you guys first meet.’ So we went to my kitchen table for that scene and you could see pretty quickly that they were vibing off of each other.”

Hardwicke said she warned Pattinson at the time to remember that Stewart was under 18, to which she says he responded: “Okay, okay, jeez, calm down!”

Stewart is currently making press rounds for the Princess Diana biopic Spencer, directed by Pablo Larraín, for which she has garnered Oscar-buzz. She has also made headlines lately for getting engaged to her girlfriend, screenwriter Dylan Meyer, whom she’s been dating since 2019. Stewart told Howard Stern that Meyer “nailed” the proposal.

Personally, I’m happy to see K-Stew romping around happily in any and all of her relationships. But, I’m also voyeuristic and nostalgic enough to venture down decades-old rabbit holes when some past romantic gossip gets dredged up:

Oh, and #teamedward.