In a feat that feels absolutely orchestrated by the ultimate momager Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner announced on Sunday that she and boyfriend Travis Scott had welcomed their second child into the world on the trendiest date imaginable: 2/22/22.

The 24-year-old posted a black-and-white photo on Instagram of what appears to be her and Scott’s daughter, Stormi Webster, holding her infant’s hand with the caption: “💙 2/2/22.” T he blue heart seemed pretty indicative that the newborn is a baby boy, and People confirmed as much. Coincidentally, Stormi and her new brother are nearly birthday twins: Her 4th birthday was on Feb. 1.

Look, one can only surmise that Kris had something to do with Kylie giving birth on 2/2/22, but considering her power and influence... it’s not an unsafe bet. Just imagine Kris, sitting on her plush Otto Schulz chair, clacking away on one of her seven iPhones and scheming the myriad of opportunities this could present for her and her daughter. Branding! Numerology!! Distraction!!!

The latter is obviously the most appealing, considering the sheer volume of chaotic press Kim Kardashian’s soon-to-be-third-ex-husband Kanye West has been accruing. Kris already tried to push Kim and Pete Davidson on us, but they cannot compete with the onslaught of daily press Ye is racking up with Julia Fox. And let’s not neglect to mention that even without Fox, Ye is making headlines all by his lonesome with his off-the-rails Instagram posts. Maybe one day Kris will know peace, but it’s likely not going to be any day soon.