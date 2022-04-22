As Blac Chyna’s defamation trial against the KarJenners continues this week, the court heard some pretty wild details from momager Kris Jenner.



On Thursday, Kris testified that her youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner, had told her that Chyna had threatened to kill Kylie all the way back in 2012. Chyna’s lawyer, Lynne Ciani, asked Kris, “how many times did you hear from your daughter that Chyna had threatened to kill her?”

Kris responded, “Well, we discussed it numerous times, but you’d have to ask [Kylie] how many threats there were. It’s not real fresh in my head. It’s not what I thought we were here to talk about.” Imagine losing count of the number of alleged death threats against your youngest daughter.

Kris ultimately conceded she didn’t do anything about the alleged death threats, but that they were “scary.” She went to say that she was still “excited” to hear about son Rob Kardashian’s engagement to Chyna.

“Alright, so you were excited that your son was engaged to a woman who had threatened to kill your daughter and had allegedly been physically abusing her former fiancé, Tyga?” Ciani asked Kris.

Kris sai d she “wouldn’t put it like that,” but that she “was just all for moving on, getting past what was happening and happy that they were both happy.”

“If [Chyna] made Rob happy, then I was happy. We were just in it for them to win. I really wanted Chyna to grow and be the best version of herself and be happy. And we were happy she was pregnant,” she said.

I have a hard time believing that Kris was happy about anything during that time as Rob and Chyna were constantly powder kegs on the verge of exploding, but we’d expect nothing less from the Queen of the Kardashian empire, who absolutely thrives (and gets wildly rich) off of this kind of drama .