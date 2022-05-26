Kourtney Kardashian wants Travis Barker’s baby so badly that it turns out she just might guzzle his semen to make it happen—or at least a cup of it a week. Is this, uh, a thing?



During Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, the eldest Kardashian sis divulged some tidbits about her and Travis Barker’s fertility journey. Notably, the pair have not had the easiest go of it thus far, so they met with Ayurvedic expert Martha Soffer for some help. In talking with Soffer about her thyroid levels, Kourtney recalled some, uh, specific advice she got from her fertility doctor.

“I can’t remember what he said, if it was low or high,” Kourtney explained. “But he told us, well, he told me, that the thing that would help it was drinking [Travis’] cum , like, four times a week.”

Advertisement

Travis, naturally, replied: “I love this doctor.”

While I have about 400 follow-up questions for Kourtney and Travis, who don’t seem to have actually taken that advice, I’m arguably more fixated on Soffer’s suggestion for the couple to do a cleanse that requires you to abstain from exercise, sex and caffeine. Couldn’t be me!

“So, our new thing that we’re going to be trying is a Panchakarma cleanse, which is Ayurvedic. It’s like 3,000 years old,” explained Kourtney, who added the cleanse is to “get all of the toxins that are deep within our tissue out of our bodies [to have] better-quality eggs.”

Good luck to Kourt and Travis, I hope it works out. I’ll be chugging my Dunkin’ in solidarity from afar.

Advertisement