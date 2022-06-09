Kourtney Kardashian broke the fourth wall on Wednesday’s episode of The Kardashians to accuse the show’s editors of purposely botching her engagement episode to prioritize Scott Disick’s feelings.



While speaking with infamous family friend, Stephanie Shepherd, the 43-year-old Poosh founder didn’t hold back her frustration with her and Travis Barker’s storyline this season. “We’ve been watching the edits, and we’re just so annoyed,” she said to Shepherd. “Editors or whoever are like, ‘Let’s take Kourtney, she’s the chosen one to be the drama.’”

The engagement episode, which aired on May 5th, featured a scene in which Kendall asks Kourtney if she has any sympathy for Disick, moments after Barker had put the ring on the latter’s finger in a dramatic proposal on the beach . To Kourtney’s dismay, the awkward exchange served as the climax of the episode.

“It was like two seconds of the night. I didn’t even remember it until I saw a cut of the episode,” Kourtney said . “I wish they would take that out and put it in the next episode, and give us our respect and let us have our moment. I’m like, w hy is the fairytale not being told? Like, how could this be taken so negatively?”

The mother of three continued to hit back at the show’s producers, saying that they’re diminishing one of the happiest times in her life by continuing to harp on her relationship with Disick, and how he feels about her “fairytale” romance with Barker. “I’m in one of the best places I’ve ever been in my life, and it’s time for our show to catch up,” she said.

What’s really funny about this is that the Hulu editors chose to edit in her complaints about their editing of her fairytale story . It’s almost...passive aggressive???

Of course, Kourtney’s irritation at the focus on her ex during her engagement episode is understandable, but...c’mon. I t’s been two decades of cameras documenting every angle of this family’s life. Welcome to reality TV, Kourt! They’ll milk any drama they can find, and that’s what’s literally making you rich.