Kourtney Kardashian Explains Why She Fled KUWTK

After 14 years (!!) as a televised Kardashian, Kourtney decided a few months ago that was time to take a step back. In an interview with Vogue Arabia, she explained her decision, saying that it had become a “toxic environment.” What exactly does that mean when the environment is one created by you and your family? I don’t know, but clearly, she’d had enough.



Kourtney told the magazine that she was feeling unfulfilled by her life as a reality show star:

“Privacy is something I have come to value and finding that balance of private moments with being on a reality show is hard. People have this misconception that I don’t want to work, which isn’t true. I am following my happiness and putting my energy into that which makes me happy.”

And what is that, exactly ? Working on her lifestyle brand, Poosh, and being a mother to her three kids:

“I always try my absolute best when I’m with my kids not to be on my phone, to be present in what we’re doing, and have those moments where you’re looking in each other’s eyes and connecting. It’s so important,” shares Kardashian. “I usually take one day on the weekend when we have no plans, we hang out at the house in pajamas or sweats. We sleep in. I like to not be on a schedule on that day.”

[Vogue Arabia]

Javicia Leslie has been cast as the new Batwoman.

Leslie is taking over the role from Ruby Rose, who left the CW drama after just one season. Her character will be called Ryan Wilder, who is described thusly:

“ Ryan Wilder is about to become Batwoman. She’s likable, messy, a little goofy and untamed. She’s also nothing like Kate Kane, the woman who wore the Batsuit before her. With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits. Today Ryan lives in her van with her plant. A girl who would steal milk for an alley cat and could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly undisciplined. An out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical all-American hero.”

“ Today Ryan lives in her van with her plant.” Same. [The Wrap]

