Kobe Bryant Reportedly Dead in Helicopter Crash [Updated]

Image : Getty

Basketball player Kobe Bryant has reportedly died. He was 41.

TMZ reports that Bryant and four others (Update: an LA Country Sheriff has clarified there were nine people on board) were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. According to the outlet: “A fire broke out. Emergency personnel responded, but nobody on board survived.”

This is a breaking news story. We will update this post as we learn more.

Update (3:40 p.m.)

TMZ has reported that Kobe’s daughter Gianna Maria was also on board and died in the crash.

Update (5:22 p.m.)

Los Angeles Daily News reports that Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli was also killed in the crash along with Bryant and Gianna. The other victims have not yet been identified.

Update (5:45 p.m.)

In a press conference held at 5:30 EST, the LA County Sheriff refused to name the deceased until all families can be notified but stated that there were no survivors when firefighters and paramedics arrived.

He clarified that the number of people onboard the helicopter was nine, not five as previously reported

Politicians, celebrities, and athletes offer there condolences.

