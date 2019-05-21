Image: via Getty

I do not know what it might feel like to come close to losing a testicle, and so I am probably not equipped to joke that enduring such an experience might nearly equate having to sit through Sunday night’s Game of Thrones finale. Instead, I’ll let you, Dear Reader, fill out the rest of that quip on your own, and bring you this news: Kit Harington nearly lost a nut to a fake dragon. The nut managed to survive, though the dragon did not.

According to NowThisNews, Harington was onboard a mechanical dragon-type contraption while filming Jon Snow’s first joyride on Rhaegal (RIP) for Game of Thrones’s Season 8 premiere when he encountered the aforementioned testicular snafu. “There was this bit where Jon almost falls off the dragon, swings around really violently, like this, and my right ball got trapped and I didn’t have time to say, ‘stop,’” Harington said. “And I was being swung around. In my head I thought, this is how it ends. On this buck, swinging me around by my testicles, literally.”

Luckily for Harington and any potential future Haringtons, the testicle remained attached. My dedication to Game of Thrones following that nearly-disastrous dragon ride, and the rest of its subsequent season, however, has not. Coincidence? Who can say.

I met a bunch of Brits over the weekend and asked all of them if they had been keeping up with the Royal Drama. They all said “no.” With that in mind, there’s this piece of Royal Gossip from The Daily Express, in which Kate Middleton allegedly tried to one-up Meghan Markle by releasing cute photos of her kids at a flower show at nearly the same time that Markle and Prince Harry released some more of their wedding pics. Royal life seems eerily similar to a Facebook group for suburban moms.

William and Kate and Harry and Meghan have fuelled months-long talk of a rift after engaging in what looks increasingly like a game of one-upmanship. There was a prime example yesterday when the Cambridges took their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis to see Kate’s new garden at the Chelsea Flower Show. After the visit, they released charming pictures of the children enjoying Kate’s creation at the show, of which she is intensely proud. Just hours before the event, new parents Harry and Meghan celebrated their first wedding anniversary by publishing a stunning collection of previously unseen behind-the-scenes photographs from their big day last year. “It was a case of anything you can do, we can do better,” one seasoned royal watcher observed yesterday. Both couples produced a treasure trove of memorabilia for royal enthusiasts but after a spate of similar publicity clashes some aides have expressed concern that the lack of coordination is diluting some of the work of the Royal Family. “Our diary planning could be better,” one source said. Aides said there was little they could do about their wedding anniversary clashing with the Cambridges at the flower show but courtiers conceded there had been times when both couples had overshadowed the other’s work.

It is truly crazy to me that my new British friends aren’t riveted by all this. Life across the pond must be so boring!

