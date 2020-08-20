Kirsten Dunst Wants to Know Why She Is Apart of This

Screenshot : Kanye West/Twitter

Kanye West has a plan for America. Sure, he might do away with vaccines entirely, or restrict abortion rights because of a deeply misguided religious fundamentalism , but his most recent big-ticket policy proposal? It’s apparently Kirsten Dunst.

On Twitter Tuesday, Kanye West shared his “KANYE 2020 VISION” board, which featured a bunch of smiling and laughing people, i ncluding Kirsten Dunst and Anna Wintour. It also looked nearly identical to Vision Streetwear’s iconic logo, but I’m sure that’s just a coincidence. Anyway, his “vision board” was typical of this new reality we live in: nonsensical, seemingly meaningless. It s existence, however, was soon complicated by the arrival of Kirsten Dunst herself.

Late Wednesday night, the actor replied to Kanye’s collage, asking, “What’s the message here, and why am I apart of it?”

I’d have more to say if I weren’t still laughing from the notification I received at 11 p.m. last night announcing there were “new tweets from Kirsten Dunst and more.” I didn’t sleep a wink, choosing instead to stare at my ceiling and ponder the mysteries of life and the swirling vortex of fate that brings two unlikely souls—here, Kanye West and Kirsten Dunst—together across the chasm of time and space. I don’t particularly believe in God anymore, but in an ironic twist, I think I should send up a little prayer of thanks for this bountiful gift she’s given us.

But really, though, what is the message here, and why is Dunst apart of it?

The #FreeBritney protests are now having the unique side effect of attracting vultures. TMZ reports that at a demonstration yesterday, Britney Spears’s ex-husband of 55 hours, Jason Allen Alexander, showed up for his 15 minutes of relevance. He told TMZ he was “surprised” he attended, and that his decision was “a last-minute thing.” He also claimed he wants to show “love and attention and support” because, through his experiences at the “ Spears corporation,” he has an “understanding” of how her conservatorship works . Mind you, he married, then divorced, Spears in 2004 after 55 hours. Her conservatorship wasn’t instated until 2008, following her breakdown that year.

Weirder still is that Alexander claimed Spears reached out to him and that the two have been in communication. TMZ asked if there is a chance the two might find a way to get back together , and he said he is keeping an “open mind,” since their first go-around lasted less time than the press cycle around his sudden reemergence will. Good for him, though! It’s a pandemic. Everyone is doing the best they can. [TMZ]

Being inside Cole Sprouse’s head seems exhausting. Anyway, here are his thoughts on breaking up with Lili Reinhardt:

Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March. What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter. Also her movie comes out soon! I’m sure she’s just as incredible in it as everything else she does. Thanks guys ❤️

