With rumors swirling about just how many Spidermans will be making an appearance in Spiderman: No Way Home, the logical next question is: How many Mary Janes and Gwen Staceys should audiences be expecting? There’s been some chatter that Tobey Maguire might revive the red and blue tights which would necessitate the return of Kirsten Dunst, who chatted all things Spider in an interview with The Independent.
Speaking on the pay disparity she faced when filming the first and second films in Sam Raimi’s adaptation of the property, Dunst told Alexandra Pollard:
The pay disparity between me and Spider-Man was very extreme. I didn’t even think about it. I was just like, ‘Oh yeah, Tobey [Maguire] is playing Spider-Man.’ But you know who was on the cover of the second Spider-Man poster? Spider-Man and ME.
While Dunst didn’t confirm her paycheck in the interview, Women’s Agenda posits that Dunst made $7 million for Spiderman 2, the film in which her face was used for all of the promotion. Toby Maguire made $17.5 million. That upside-down kiss wasn’t THAT good, damn.
- Kristen Stewart is developing a queer ghost hunting show. What is the difference between queer ghosts and hetero ghosts? Guess we will find out soon enough! [Nylon]
- Pop quiz! Which wedding lasted longer, Ally Love’s or Paris Hilton’s? [WWD]
- Harry Styles’ beauty brand lives. [People]
- Hilary Duff knows that you know Hilary Duff’s old choreography. [People]
- Mr. Feeney has confirmed his allegiance to the Swifties. [People]
- Speaking of the Swifties, they managed to peer pressure Miles Teller into sharing his vaccination status. Good job folks. [E!]
- So, we’re really trusting Baz Luhrmann with an Elvis biopic? [Instagram]
- Aminata Diallo is denying any involvement in the attack of her fellow Paris Saint-Germain Feminine teammate, Kheira Hamraoui. Diallo has been released from police custody and the investigation into the attack is ongoing. [Just Women’s Sports]
