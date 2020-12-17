Kirk Cameron Starts a New Christmas Tradition: Covid Carols

Image : Chip Somodevilla ( Getty Images )

Direct-to-VHS actor Kirk Cameron has more on his mind this Christmas than saving baby Jesus from Santa Claus and his atheist army. In an apparent protest of lockdown restrictions in California, the actor- slash- D-list brother of Candace Cameron Bure held a “peaceful protest” in Thousand Oaks, just outside Los Angeles, with a horde of evangelical anti-maskers and caroling enthusiasts. Cool! I personally love a little covid-19 with my “Jingle Bells.”



Cameron, who hails from the Hallmark/ Christian Cameron Dynasty, has spent previous holiday seasons touring his faith-based “comedy” flick Saving Christmas, in which he plays himself. That makes his caroling excursion on Sunday the first time he’s made the actual news since telling the Christian Post in 2016 that “wives are to honor and respect and follow their husband’s lead.” It would seem that rule still stands in effect for Cameron, even in a pandemic.

Fox News reports that this is the second protest Cameron has held since December 6. Five hundred people apparently attended the first, and from the looks of videos posted on Cameron’s Instagram, and by attendees, similar numbers showed up the second time. What level of irony is, “I caught coronavirus under the command of a washed-up child actor,” I wonder?



In a video before the “Christmas caroling peaceful protest,” Cameron told Instagram fans that the caroling was in defiance of Gov. Newsom’s recent stay-at-home orders, which led to mass restaurant closures across the state, and rollbacks to openings of hair salons, amusement parks, zoos, aquariums, and movie theaters. Meanwhile, California is now leading the country in coronavirus i nfections and deaths. In that same video, he declared: “We’re going to be celebrating our God-given liberties, our constitutionally protected rights, at this time, at Christmas, to sing Christmas songs, to gather, to assemble, and to sing about the birth of our Savior.”

I have a sneaking suspicion that Cameron, an outspoken Trump supporter, had wildly different feelings about the rights of protestors this summer to assemble. However, I couldn’t prove it, as all through June and July, he was too busy posting misinformation about coronavirus.

