Actor Kip Pardue has been fined $6,000 by the Screen Actors Guild union after a woman co-star accused him of sexually harassing her on set and masturbating in front of her in their shared dressing room.

According to Page Six, actor Sarah Scott accused Pardue of sexually harassing her in 2018 on the set of TV movie Mogulettes. Per Page Six:

The “Remember the Titans” actor, 43, was accused of sexual harassment on the set of the made-for-TV movie “Mogulettes” in May of last year by actress Sarah Scott, 35, who says he moved her hand onto his aroused crotch while they lay under the covers on set. The actress, who was clad in underwear and nipple pasties at the time, alleges that the actor then masturbated in front of her once they were alone in a dressing room.

Scott filed a police report but declined to press charges, instead filing a formal complaint with SAG-AFTRA in hopes of reaching a swifter resolution. According to the Los Angeles Times, earlier this year the union held a private hearing before the union’s disciplinary committee and found Pardue “guilty of serious misconduct in violation” of the union’s constitution and code of conduct on sexual harassment, hence the fine.

Still, as the Los Angeles Times points out, it’s unclear whether the disciplinary action (and the $6,000, which can be cut down to $3,000 if Pardue attends sexual-harassment training) will have a major effect on Pardue:

No record of the decision will be made public or provided by SAG to anyone Pardue works with, though the union did not instruct Scott to keep the judgment private. A SAG-AFTRA spokesperson would not elaborate further “on specifics regarding disciplinary matters due to the confidentiality of such cases.”

The Los Angeles Times also reports that during the SAG-AFTRA disciplinary hearing, a second woman, Andrea Bogart, accused Pardue of harassment while working with him on the set of Ray Donovan:

After blocking the scene — in which Bogart was wearing “pasties and fish-wire underwear” — the actress returned to her trailer. That’s when, she told The Times, Pardue knocked on her door and asked if he could come in. “So he comes in and then out of left field, he starts talking about how crazy the scene is and unbuttoning his pants,” Bogart said. “He pulls out his genitalia and starts rubbing himself. I remember just covering my face and being like, ‘What are you doing?’ I was embarrassed and in utter shock.”She said that Pardue then asked her to touch him, which she declined to do. Then, she said, he asked her to touch herself; again, she declined. She urged him to go to his own trailer, which he eventually did.

A spokesperson for Pardue told the Los Angeles Times that the actor “never engaged in any nonconsensual behavior.”