Russell and Kimora were married in 1998 after six years of dating. They began dating when Kimora was still in high school and Russell was in his mid-30s—something she addressed in her Instagram live. Since their divorce in 2008, they had been on relatively good terms, but in recent years things have soured, especially after he took her to court in 2021, alleging fraud.

In her posts, Aoki explained that her dad’s behavior has radically changed in the past few years. “Some of us do think he’s mentally ill or experiencing something like dementia,” she wrote. “He really acts like he hates and does not know his children frequently.”

Aoki commented on her mom’s Instagram live: “We tried to keep it private. He literally taunts and bullies us every single day.”

During her livestream, Kimora also discussed coming to her ex-husband’s defense over the years. “I’m always the one who kind of puts out the fire,” she said. While she didn’t explicitly say so, it appears that she’s referring to her support of Russell after over a dozen women accused him of sexual assault. Between that mention, and a reference to their age difference, it seems like Kimora was trying to cite the power imbalance in their relationship as why she’s often defended him.

Screenshot: Russell Simmons Instagram

After all of this, Russell then posted a now-deleted Instagram photo (above) of his daughters, saying he was “DEEPLY sorry for being frustrated and yelling.” Kimora, Aoki, and Ming’s posts allude to behavior that feels much graver than just yelling and frustration.

This is clearly a deeply messy situation, with all sides using social media to air their grievances. But if Aoki and Kimora’s allegations of constant taunting and bullying are true, that might be enough to drive someone to make something public in an attempt to make it stop.