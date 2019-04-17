Image: Getty

The world has been wondering about Kim Kardashian’s sinks. How do they work? Do they work? They don’t look like any sink I’ve ever seen.



The sinks have been a major point of discussion/wonderment since Vogue’s 73 Questions, in which Kim and a rather surly Kanye fielded a string of questions in the giant, empty palace that is their home.

Kim wants us to understand her sinks, so she took the time to make an explanatory video, which was nice of her.

“Since everyone is a little confused about our sinks, I thought I would show you a little tour of our bathroom,” she says. “That’s our patio out there, our whole ceiling is a light box. Bathtub fits all of our kids, and our shower. So, our sinks. Kanye drew this. 8 versions of this prototype sink was made and it does actually slightly slope down. There’s a slit for the water. You put it on as high pressure as you want and no backsplash will come up.”

Mystery solved!



...Where are the toilets?

