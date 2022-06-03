It’s been half a year since the introduction of Kete—Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson—so it feels like the exact appropriate time for The Kardashians to start rehashing the relationship’s origins.



On Thursday’s episode, Kim talks about how she felt a “vibe” during her SNL kiss with Pete, so she got his number from the show’s producers.

“I wasn’t even thinking, like, ‘Oh, my God, I’m going to be in a relationship with him.’ I was just thinking, ‘Heard about this BDE. I need to get out there. I need to just, like, … jump-start my …’ I was just basically DTF,” explained Kim. ( That’s “big dick energy” and “ down to fuck, ” respectively, for anyone living under a rock .)

As much as I love and support people being horny on main, this explanation is far more cringe than it needed to be. Adding further insult to this chaotic narrative, after they were officially together, Megan Fox had some things to address with Kim personally.

“After we got together and it was, like, a thing, Megan Fox texted me and [was] like, ‘Is this shit for real?’” Kim recalled, adding that Megan told her that Pete had asked for Kim’s number “months ago.”

Kim claims that Megan told her: “Dude, you have a better shot of me and MGK getting eaten by crocodiles than you ever getting her number. Like, never going to happen. Do not ask us.”

Kinda wild that someone whose willing to swap blood with a man who looks like a piece of string cheese that got lost in a Hot Topic had such harsh feelings toward Pete, if you ask me.

