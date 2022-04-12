While we’ve long known that Pete Davidson’s got BDE (Big Dick Energy), we’ve not heard from current girlfriend Kim Kardashian on this extremely pressing matter.



Advertisement

If the recent red carpet appearances and PDA-laced photos weren’t already an indication, Kim and Pete are super into each other, so it’s less than surprising that she confirmed their obvious chemistry and his obvious BDE on the April 12 episode of Dear Media’s Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

During the episode, Kim recalled the first time she and Pete kissed—which, for those keeping track at home, was during a fall 2021 skit on Saturday Night Live where Kim (who hosted the episode) played the Jasmine to Pete’s Aladdin. In a pretty cringey moment, host Amanda Hirsch asked Kim if she felt the “BDE that everyone talks about” after the kiss, and Kim kept it PG.

“When we kissed, I was just like, ‘Hmm!’” she said. “It was a stage kiss, but it was still a little zing. It wasn’t anything like a super, crazy feeling.”

She went on to explain how the moment had her realizing that she hadn’t “kissed anyone else in 10 years,” as she’d been together with Kanye West for so long. After making out with Pete, Kim said she thought, “I just got to get myself out there” and was pretty bummed when Pete was the only cast-member to not come to Kim’s SNL episode after-party.

“A few days later, I was like, ‘Hmm, there is some BDE action,” she said. “I thought about it later. I was like, ‘Damn, he’s the only person who didn’t come.’”

Thank you for finally weighing on this, Kim. The people needed to know.