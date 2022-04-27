While the rest of us were just trying to survive on Wednesday morning, Kim Kardashian decided it was time to rehash the now-old drama surrounding a photo of her daughter, Chicago, and Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, True Thompson.



In a several posts on her Instagram Story—apparently inspired by a Page Six article written back in January —Kim explained what prompted her decision to photoshop a photo of True’s head onto the body of Stormi, Kylie Jenner’s daughter, at Disneyland . To recap: Kim shared pics of True and Chicago seemingly having a great time at the theme park together in December on her Instagram. The pics, which look obviously photoshopped, were ripped apart by commenters and sleuths, prompting Khloe to reveal earlier this month that True wasn’t actually at Disneyland after all that day and that the pics were indeed manipulated to suggest that she was .

Are you confused yet? Because, same.

So Kim just randomly decided to unpack her choice to photoshop literal children’s heads this week—likely as a Kris Jenner-esque way of distracting the public from her ongoing, ugly defamation trial with Blac Chyna.

“OK OK sooooo you know I am all about my aesthetic! And my IG grid is pink and blue lately. Isn’t it so cute and well planned out!” Kim wrote in the post, featuring her Instagram grid as the backdrop.

She added that, yes, the original Disneyland photos featured Stormi, but that when Kim “asked @kyliejenner if I could post them and she said 😭 she wasn’t really feeling posting at the moment and so I respect that!”

“But it wasn’t going to mess up my IG feed. Chi was wearing pink and it matched perfectly,” writes Kim, before adding that she would “be damned if Kylie will ruin that for me and mess up my IG grid.”

Obviously, the only option Kim had left was to photoshop True’s head onto Stormi’s body (why she didn’t just post Chicago solo, one may never know!!!). She also noted that, at the time, she didn’t think it would be “that big of a deal if her own mom questioned if I snuck her into Disneyland for the first time.”



What Kim notably didn’t acknowledge is that Kylie likely didn’t want Kim to post anything about her daughter, because December 2021 was right smack dab in the middle of the period of time in which Stormi’s dad, Travis Scott, was embroiled in the aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy.

We’ve long known Kim’s obsession with her “aesthetic” was deeply unhinged, but this just may take the cake.