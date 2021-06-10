Kim Kardashian Is Like, Totally Chill With Kanye West Jetting to France With Irina Shayk

Image : BACKGRID

Kim Kardashian knew about Kanye West’s hot pursuit of ex-Golden Globes attendee Irina Shayk, according to a tipster who told People, “It doesn’t bother Kim.” Well! Now we know.

The outlet reports that “insiders” close to the family believe Kim has no problems with whatever Kanye chooses for his love life.



“It doesn’t bother Kim that Kanye is dating. Her only concern is their kids. She wants Kanye to be present and spend as much time with them as possible. The kids love when Kanye is around. Kim doesn’t want a new girlfriend to distract Kanye from spending time with the kids.”

Interesting how this “tipster,” who is of course anonymous, frames it like Kanye isn’t very involved in his children’s lives. “The kids love when Kanye is around.” Clever little manipulation of public perception, I’d say! Regardless, the tipster adds that Kimmy knew “for weeks,” with yet another source adding that Kanye and Shayk have known each other “professionally” for years. She modeled for Yeezy and has appeared in music videos. Kanye’s even name dropped her!



Totally normal stuff, I’d say. Let these two have their fun.

Ben Affleck hit up the slots with Jennifer Lopez’s mom during a stint this week in Las Vegas, according to Page Six. The outlet claims the “48-year-old actor and Guadalupe Rodríguez were photographed together at the Wynn resort in Sin City, where Page Six is told Affleck is filming and directing a new project.”

Wait, so why is Jennifer Lopez’s mom there?

Page Six claims that Lopez’s mom once “won $2.4 million at an Atlantic City casino and has been described as a “huge gambler” by none other than J.Lo herself.” Uh, sure.

