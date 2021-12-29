Kimberly Kardashian cannot stay out of the news this week! Amid reports that she lent her Rolls Royce to boyfriend Pete Davidson so he could go grab some cigs (her generosity knows no bounds) and that her soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West bought the house literally across the street from her, Kimmy is also apparently also pissing off some superhero fans.



On Monday night, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a snapshot from the new Marvel movie Spider-Man: No Way Home on her Instagram Story. Had the photo been more, uh, unassuming, Kim probably would’ve been in the clear, but she arguably chose the most pivotal point of the film to share. Specifically, (we will not write it here because we respect the MCU fandom, but you can view the since-deleted SPOILER here), she shared a major spoiler that has been a source of speculation for Spider-Man fans for a long- ass time.

Needless to say, everyone’s favorite Skims founder aggravated a good amount of fans. As one fan said it summarily: “I thought the SpiderMan ending would get ruined from ALOT of places on social media for me, but never in @KimKardashian‘s insta stories. Nothing says privilege like getting a movie in your own private theatre and spoiling it for those of us who are trying to stay home and safe!”

Kim deleted the offending photo from her Story shortly after the backlash. But, as they say, the damage has been done.

