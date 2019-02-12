Image: via Getty

There are many secrets to good skin. There is, for instance, $200 retinol cream, or $100 face masks made of wild boar foot, or the $10 face cleanser I buy at Walgreens, which seems to work just fine. Or, you can take Kim Kardashian West’s advice and never smile at all. It’s free!

According to People, Kim K. staves off laugh lines by sticking with a permanent sullen stare, or so she revealed while getting her makeup done in L.A. over the weekend:

When one fan asked Kardashian West her secret to smooth skin while she got her makeup done by longtime pro Mario Dedivanovic during The Master Class in L.A. on Saturday, the star revealed her secret. “Don’t smile,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star honestly replied.

People also points out that Kardashian West once told C Magazine that she stopped smiling in photos when she was pregnant with North West and developed preeclampsia, which changed her body and prompted some cruel tabloid ribbing. “Before I was always smiling, and so into being out and about,” she said. “After I had the baby, I was like, these are the same people that made fun of me, and posted the stories that were so awful, calling me fat for something I couldn’t control. I don’t want to smile for them.”

Fair! Plus, there’s no revenge quite like the baby-soft skin of eternal youth.

21 Savage has been released from an ICE detention center on bond. The rapper was arrested nine days ago in Atlanta, after ICE agents claimed the London-born Savage had overstayed his visa, which he obtained in 2005. Savage, who has a U-visa application pending from 2017, faced deportation, but was granted an expedited hearing and is now free. His attorneys released a statement on Facebook:

For the past 9 long days, we, on behalf of She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, known to the world as 21 Savage, have been speaking with ICE to both clarify his actual legal standing, his eligibility for bond, and provide evidence of his extraordinary contributions to his community and society. In the last 24 hours, in the wake of the Grammy Awards at which he was scheduled to attend and perform, we received notice that She’yaa was granted an expedited hearing. Today, 21 Savage was granted a release on bond. He won his freedom. 21 Savage asked us to send a special message to his fans and supporters—he says that while he wasn’t present at the Grammy Awards, he was there in spirit and is grateful for the support from around the world and is more than ever, ready to be with his loved ones and continue making music that brings people together. He will not forget this ordeal or any of the other fathers, sons, family members, and faceless people, he was locked up with or that remain unjustly incarcerated across the country. And he asks for your hearts and minds to be with them.

