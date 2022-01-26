The saga of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s post-marriage life just continues to get weirder and weirder. This week, Kim was actually compelled to issue a statement about whether or not there’s a second sex tape with her and Ray J after Ye said some pretty wild shit in an interview.



In a sit down with Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee, Ye claimed that he retrieved a laptop from Ray J with footage of him and Kim after seeing Kim on Saturday Night Live.

“How you gonna bring me to SNL and kiss the dude you dating right in front of me? And everybody’s like, ‘Oh, that’s, that’s cool.’ After I went [and] got the laptop from Ray J myself that night, right? ” Ye recalled, mentioning the October skit where Kim and Pete Davidson briefly kissed while dressed as Jasmine and Aladdin. Ye continued: “I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night. I met this man at the airport, then got on a red-eye, came back, delivered it to her at 8 a.m. in the morning.”

Ye then claimed that Kim “cried when she saw it. You know why she cried when she seen it on the laptop? Because it represents how much she’s been used.” He also added that he wasn’t there to “be mean,” despite this very public allegation about his ex-wife appearing to be quite mean!!

In response, a statement from Kardashian ’s rep vehemently denied that such a video existed: “After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip. Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists. After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter with focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform.”

Ray J has not yet responded publicly, but none of this is sitting well. Kim, lay low with Pete for a bit babes. These men aren’t well.