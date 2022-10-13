Kim Kardashian’s new true crime podcast, “The System,” has just secured itself the coveted top spot of Spotify’s U.S. podcast chart, trouncing both The Joe Rogan Experience and Meghan Markle’s Archetypes. However, whether it meets journalistic standards remains to be seen: Two victims who were injured in the crime covered on its debut episodes say the “baby bar” bluestocking didn’t consult them.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, siblings Quanita and Quentin Reeves, who survived the 1994 triple murder that Kevin Keith was convicted of, spoke out against the episode, stating that neither Kardashian nor her team attempted to contact them about the shooting.

“She did not contact us, not one time,” Quentin Reeves told the publication. “If Kim Kardashian wants to get involved, she should come and meet us face-to-face.”

The siblings also insist that Keith, a man Kardashian is currently working to free from prison, is guilty of the deaths of their cousin, Marichell Chatman; her 4-year-old daughter, Marchae; and Marichell’s aunt, Linda Chatman. The Reeves siblings, who were 4 and 6 at the time, say they not only witnessed the shooting, but sustained bullet wounds after Keith shot them both in the stomach.

“We saw it with our own eyes,” Quentin Reeves said. “You don’t forget something like that. I don’t care what Kim Kardashian says—Kevin did it.”

“Why doesn’t Kim Kardashian come out here to Ohio?” he continued. “She doesn’t want to hear from us. She wants to get him out to make her look better…that’s the truth.”

“We should have been the first call,” Quanita added.

Keith, who has been in prison for 28 years, is said to have had an alibi that exonerates him. In the podcast, Kardashian notes that Quanita Reeves identified the shooter as “Daddy’s friend, Bruce” at the time, and that there was no physical evidence that linked the man to the scene. Kardashian reiterated the latter point in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, stating that she intended to “shake shit up” and “make noise” in reexamining the case.

“Well, the main thing that really stuck out was that someone can be convicted of a crime, let alone a triple homicide, without any physical evidence linking him to the crime and he was sentenced to death,” Kardashian said.

However, Quanita Reeves explained her naming “Bruce” as the “mistake” of a “terrified” child and that Keith bears a resemblance to her father’s friend, Bruce. The siblings remain emphatic that Keith was the shooter, and are angry they did not have an opportunity to communicate that to the podcast’s production team.

Producers on The System have since countered the siblings’ claims: “The production team of The System made multiple attempts to reach out to the Reeves siblings. At the time, they decided not to share their story and requested we no longer contact them. If they have reconsidered, we welcome them to sit down for the podcast at any time.”