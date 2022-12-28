Kim Kardashian’s house has previously been compared to a “psych ward” by particularly blunt Instagram commenters over its eerily all-white-and-stone color palette, so it probably wouldn’t surprise you to learn that employees in her home are required to dress the part. Kardashian says they have a “uniform” of neutral clothing that’s meant to blend in with the “zen” dé cor.



On Angie Martinez’s IRL podcast on Tuesday, Martinez asked Kardashian about how her staff “are all color-coordinated ” and whether this was intentional. “Absolutely. I have uniforms,” Kardashian replied. “It’s not like ‘hey, this is like your uniform.’ It’s just color palettes.”

The reality star explained that workers are given a handbook of do’s and don’ts, which allows them to wear “grays, heather gray, black, navy, white, cream, khaki.” She continued, “I mean, we can stick with all neutrals. Not a lot of color blocking.”

The reason for this requirement is that Kardashian wants her workers to blend in with the colors and aesthetics of her home, which veers awfully close to relegating human employees to objects of furniture. “My house is so zen, so I asked how everyone felt about it, and everyone actually said, ‘That would make our life so easy,’” Kardashian said, adding that it’s actually her house staff who asked for this: “And once everyone was on board and thought it would be easier for them, I was like, ‘Yes, let’s do this.’”

Frankly, who wouldn’t believe someone currently being sued by former employees for allegedly denying them overtime pay, legally required breaks, and overdue paychecks on what her employees really want ? Kardashian, who seems like a true delight to work for, then joked: “I should have like a free-dress day on their birthdays or something.” Ha ha!

Back in April, the asylum-like, monochromatic colors of Kardashian’s home were also the topic of discussion on Live with Kelly and Ryan. Kardashian explained that her kids choose whatever bright colors they want for their rooms, but “probably hate me” for her rigidity over the colors of the rest of the house. “Like, North will say, ‘Your house is so ugly! It’s all plain, it’s all white!’ She thinks it really gets to me. I’m like, ‘It’s your house too!’” she said.

Host Kelly Ripa was particularly in awe of Kardashian’s white kitchen. “Don’t you guys throw food like we do? We could never have white anything in our house,” she said.

Kardashian acknowledged the difficulties that go with having kids in an all-white space, and trying to keep said space all-white, before providing a hyper-specific solution: “Thank God for white cheddar Cheetos, instead of the orange Cheetos. I had to switch!” I’m hardly surprised by the sacrifices a Kardashian-Jenner would make to keep up appearances, but nonetheless, having to match your staff and your snacks to the walls seems like a bit much.

Good luck to her children and employees!