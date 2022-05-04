The tensions between Kim Cattrall and the other inhabitants of the Sex and the City Extended Universe now feel, in their third decade, less like a celebrity feud and more like an epic drama. And, judging by a deeply shady interview Cattrall recently gave to Variety, it looks like no one’s ready to make up or make nice just yet.

Advertisement

Cattrall, who has reportedly feuded with her co-star Sarah Jessica Parker for years, confirmed in the new interview that she wasn’t asked to participate in And Just Like That…., and found out about the reboot’s creation at the same time the public did. As Cattrall’s decision not to participate in a third SATC movie is reportedly the reason why one never emerged, she doesn’t seem too bothered about not getting an invite to the show’s return to the small screen. Some of the plot lines that were supposed to have appeared in the movie were used in the reboot, and, when asked about them, she did not hold back at all.

When Variety’s reporter mentioned how Big’s death was originally slated to happen in the third movie, Cattrall replied: “The series is basically the third movie. That’s how creative it was.” That could, technically, be Cattrall saying something nice, but judging by her general tone when it comes to all things SATC, I think it’s safe to assume that she was being sarcastic.

She also described her character’s planned SATC 3 plot line, which would have found Samantha on the receiving end of dick pics from Miranda’s teenage son Brady, as being “heartbreaking.” Understandably, she wanted something meatier better for her much-beloved character:

Why can’t Samantha, who owns her PR company—maybe she had to sell it because of financial woes? 2008 was tough. Some people are still recovering. She had to sell it to some guy who’s wearing a hoodie, and that’s the dilemma she has. I mean that’s a scenario that was kind of off the top of one of my reps’ heads, and I thought that’s a great idea. That’s a conflict. Instead of an underage boy’s …

G/O Media may get a commission New Product PYM Original Mood Chews Crafted with a blend of amino acids and adaptogens.

Boost your brain and body's ability to manage stress and anxiety. Buy for $15 at Anthropologie

She didn’t finish the sentence, and honestly, who would want to?

The publication also pointed out that Parker has publicly said that, even if Cattrall wanted to return to the SATC fold, Parker wouldn’t be open to the idea. Cattrall replied, “Well, it would never happen anyway. So nobody has to worry about that.”

Advertisement

The actor also revealed that she’s not yet watched AJLT, which, thankfully, didn’t stop her from talking about it. In response to the way in which the show explained Samantha’s absence—she moved to London and is no longer friends with the girls after Carrie fired her as her publicist—Cattrall pointed out that this didn’t sound consistent with a character, who, in the original series, never put business ahead of her friendships. “Well, that feels different than the Samantha that I played,” she told Variety.

For me, it’s always been tough to choose sides in this battle. Most of the SATC-world, including Smith Jerrod himself, seem to be firmly team SJP, but Cattrall’s willingness to take a stand, speak honestly (and hilariously), and leave the glitz, glamour , and fat paychecks behind, is deeply admirable. The only silver lining of a Samantha-free SATC are Cattrall’s shady interviews about the show.

Advertisement

It sounds like she’s got a great perspective on the whole thing, including the fact that every SATC fan on the planet would kill to see Samantha back in her place at a four-top for a boozy meal with her friends: “I’ve come to the conclusion,” she told the publication , “that really the greatest compliment I could have as an actor is to be missed.”