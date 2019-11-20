Kid Fury and Crissle Explain How to Lovingly Critique Family Members on Thanksgiving

Got shady in-laws or an unhinged co-worker? Lemme Help You With That is here for you. Jezebel’s new video series brings you advice from our favorite “experts” in a range of categories. Share your problem by emailing lemmehelpyou@jezebel.com—and remember, no question is too petty.

Every family has one person who can’t cook. It could be an auntie, a cousin—hell, it could be you! Whoever it is, it might be time to have a difficult, but honest conversation with them.

In the video above, Kid Fury and Crissle, hosts of the podcast The Read, explain how to let family members know they need to stay out of the kitchen. “The only sugar that should be coated is over some ham,” says Kid Fury.