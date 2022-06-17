The season finale of The Kardashians concluded, of course, with Tristan Thompson’s scandalous tryst with Maralee Nichols, the woman who gave birth to his son—which he tried to deny before a paternity test proved that yes, he was the father—in December 2021. After the episode aired, Khloé Kardashian had the same old things to say about forgiveness, healing, lessons, and all the other platitudes she loves to chatter about but never employ in her life .



“Life is full of lessons, teachable moments. We should handle them with grace/love. Even if we are hurt by them,” Khloé wrote in one of a series of tweets. I’m not even sure which teachable moment she’s talking about, honestly . The massive amounts of public humiliation she has suffered—and the fact that she keeps going back for more—makes it seem like she’s not really up for learning anything. The rest of the world figured out, quite a while ago, that Tristan is maybe not the best dude.

“Take ur moment, cry/scream but remain composed & remember that Love heals & teaches more than anger or hate ever will. We all deserve forgiveness and most of all… LOVE,” she continued in the tweet thread . It’s admirable that Khloé tries to focus on the positive in spite of some of her worst moments being documented for the world to see—and particularly for the benefit of daughter True, who deserves to have a relationship with her father, regardless of his character. But it’s also difficult to keep seeing this saga dragged out for the sake of the cameras.

As Jezebel columnist Zeba Blay wrote:

If Khloé Kardashian has a talent, now, it’s simply riding the storm of constant public embarrassment. Like a pie to the face, every time Khloé takes another L, it generates some sympathy, but mostly a kind of glee, similar to the act of hate-watching a show you don’t like just so you can talk shit about it. There are the memes, the snarky tweets, the Lipstick Alley threads and Bossip headlines (“Kondomless Klown King Tristan Thompson Kries Krocodile Tears To Khloé Over Infant Indiscretion, Apologizes For Rampant Raw Doggery”). All of this, of course, fuels the bottom line. Khloé can’t write an album, sure, but she can turn her drama into a storyline for reality TV.

F or some viewers and longtime fans, it’s grown exhausting watching Khloé take pie after pie to the face on national television. She’s a likeable person, funny and charismatic. The press bullied her for year as the “ugly” sister. We want to root for her. And t he universe seems to be desperate to teach her—if only she’d be willing to finally learn.