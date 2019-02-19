Image: via Getty

Khloé Kardashian has dumped Tristan Thompson, according to a report in TMZ. Why? He (allegedly) cheated, duh. But this time it’s real bad (allegedly).

Indeed, it seems Thompson (allegedly) cheated on Kardashian with none other than Jordyn Woods, a model and/or Instagram person who just happens to be best friends with Kylie Jenner. Apparently, he spent Valentine’s Day with Khloé, but Sunday night with Woods, at a house party somewhere. I’m sure the whole story will be recounted over the course of several long couch-sitting sessions and dramatic phone calls on Keeping Up With the Kardashians but here’s what we have so far, per TMZ:

Witnesses tell us Tristan and Jordyn were all over each other ... making out. We’re told Khloe found out and immediately broke things off with the NBA player ... a source tells us “she has had enough.” We’re told there’s little chance for reconciliation ... Khloe and Tristan are done.

This is by no means Thompson’s first time (allegedly) stepping out, but progress means finally breaking with old patterns, or so my therapist tells me each time I text her about a Tinder date. May Khloé finally find the basketball player who can give her the love she deserves.

Indeed, this is a day of breakups: Lady Gaga is no longer engaged. She and fiancé Christian Carino reportedly called off their four-month engagement sometime recently, cause unknown. Gaga did neglect to wear her engagement ring at the Grammy Awards, prompting rumors of a breakup. She and Carino were together for two years. May Gaga finally find the Oscar statue who can give her the love she deserves.

Kjell Raston, husband of Charo, has died by suicide. Charo announced his death in a heartrending Instagram post:

Raston was 79.

