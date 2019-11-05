Khloe Kardashian: Actually, I'm Baby-Partnered

I was under the impression we’d hit the max on #SoRelatable #Single #Celebrity content today, and yet: Khloe Kardashian would like everyone to know that she is also single, and it is GREAT. In fact, she is better than GREAT, because she has a baby, and they are in love.

According to Hollywood Life, Khloe and the other Kardashians were on an episode of The Real on Tuesday, and since single women can’t go 12 seconds without being asked about their relationship status, Adrienne Bailon brought up Khloe’s apparently much-documented desire to stave off men for the time being.

“It’s not even the headspace, I just don’t know what the point of rushing is,” Khloe said, before adding, “If it’s natural, great. But, I’m just so in love with [daughter] True, and I don’t feel incomplete or that I need to distract myself in any way. I’m totally good and happy and I just love it.”

I am happy for Khloe and the baby and their love, and as a fellow single person with no baby but several succulents approaching various stages of death, I believe strongly that you can find much satisfaction outside a romantic relationship. But still, to reiterate, can we please stop asking single women about being single, particularly when they are celebrities who can buy love instead of sourcing it from the internet? [Hollywood Life]

Speaking of love, Reba McEntire and boyfriend Skeeter Lasuzzo have broken up. People reports:

McEntire revealed that she and the retired oil geologist had broken up while noting that they would not be spending the holidays together during an interview with Us Weekly published on Tuesday. “Skeeter and I broke up in May, so, unfortunately, we will not be spending that time together,” McEntire, 64, told the outlet on Oct. 30. “We still talk and we’re friends, but just decided to go our separate ways.” Earlier on Tuesday, Closer Weekly also confirmed the split, citing a source who said that McEntire’s “busy schedule and Skeeter’s way of life — he’s retired — just didn’t mesh very well.”

Reba, if you would like a succulent, my email is in my bio.