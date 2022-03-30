Nine Democratic lawmakers at the Kentucky S tate Senate walked out of the chamber on Tuesday afternoon in protest of the passage of a sweeping bill that would ban abortion. The bill passed the upper chamber 29-0, with Democrats refusing to vote (and lacking the votes to stop it) .



Advertisement

S tate Sen. Reggie Thomas (R) told the Lexington Herald-Leader that Democrats didn’t want “this onslaught on a woman’s right to choose” to be further elevated.

The symbolic protest didn’t, of course, derail the legislation . By 9:30 p.m. the state House reconciled the legislative changes and passed Kentucky H.B. 3 74-19. The legislation now awaits Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s (D) signature—he could stop it, at least temporarily, with a veto .

The legislation bans abortion after 15 weeks gestation, similar to the Mississippi state law now under consideration at the Supreme Court. But the bill doesn’t stop at just a ban: In a death-by-thousand-cuts approach, the GOP-led legislation attempts to bury clinics in paperwork regarding medication abortion and fetal remains. Abortion clinics must keep track of “total number and dates of each previous pregnancy, live birth and abortion of the pregnant patient,” the gestational age and post-fertilization age of the fetus, any reason given for the procedure, the address of the doctor performing the procedure as well as the abortion facility address — all to be reported for a public registry.



Most troubling, the bill also seeks to treat abortion pills as if they are as dangerous as illegal narcotics. The bill will set up Kentucky Abortion-Inducing Drug Certification Program. Christoper Harlow, the Kentucky Board of Pharmacy president who would be charged with overseeing this program, said there are no funds or staffing to enact this program.



T he bill also bans sending abortion bills by mail, which the FDA permanently approv ed in December . And in late February, medication abortion ( the process that uses abortion pills to end a pregnancy) was found to the be most popular abortion option in research published by The Guttmacher Institute.

The bill also requires publishing the names and addresses of doctors who perform abortions, which is a direct move from the Operation Save America playbook. The violent anti-abortion group is known to plaster neighborhoods with flyers notifying residents that “an abortionist” was living in their midst.

Advertisement

Beshear has previously said he’d “veto any extremist bill,” but veto will almost certainly not stop Kentucky Republicans. It only takes a majority in each chamber to override him.