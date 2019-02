Famed saxophonist Kenny G is stuck in the labyrinth of roses and soulless minimalism that is Kim Kardashian’s living room. Will he ever get out? Probably not. Je téléphone la police!



This little performance is a Valentine’s Day gift courtesy of Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West. So if your boo doesn’t end up giving you roses today, you know why: West bought every single fucking one.