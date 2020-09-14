Kendall Jenner Would Like You All to Know That She Smokes Weed

Kendall Jenner very bravely came out as a “stoner” on a recent episode of the podcast “Sibling Rivalry with Kate Hudson and and Oliver Hudson.” Kendall appeared on the show with eldest Kardashian sister Kourtney, and got this confession off her chest during a lightning round of questions from the hosts. When Oliver asked, “If there was a stoner who would it be?” Kourtney immediately said, “Kendall,” and she agreed.
“I am a stoner,” Kendall said, echoing the words of many a teen being offered weed for the first time. “No one knows that, so that’s the first time I’ve ever really said anything out there.”
We appreciate your candor, Kendall, regarding legal substances available for consumption in California.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend celebrated seven years of marriage and 14 years together on Monday. Their children Luna and Miles, whose faces are their parents’ exact faces, wished them well in a pair on videos Teigen posted to Instagram, one where Luna exclaims, “Happy anniversary!” and another, where Teigen inquires as to why Miles, the youngest of the two, has taken a marker to a wedding photo of her and Legend. He very sweetly owns up to it.
- The much-anticipated (by some) Friends reunion may not happen after all, since it was reportedly supposed to be hosted by Ellen DeGeneres, who has now been accused of creating a toxic environment on the set of her talk show. [Page Six]
- Harvey Weinstein is expected to be stripped of his CBE—shorthand for Commander of the Order of the British Empire—this week. What took so long? [The Sun]
- Singer Ray J has countered wife Princess Love’s filing for divorce with his own, even though he still hasn’t responded to her original filing. The legalities of the filings seem very thorny, but suffice it to say this couple is dunzo. Oh—and he’s asking for joint custody of their children. [TMZ]
