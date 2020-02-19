Kelly Ripa Quit Drinking But It Wasn't a Big Deal

Image : Getty

Quitting drinking doesn’t have to be a whole to-do. It definitely wasn’t that way for Kelly Ripa, who put down her wine glass one day and just never picked it up again. Sometimes life just works out that way!



Contrary to what Ryan Seacrest believes, his arrival on Live with Kelly and Ryan was not what prompted Ripa to go sober—rather, it was a “no drinking” month she did with her friends, which somehow warped into a “no drinking” three years . Per People:

“It wasn’t even really a thought process. It felt great, I felt like I looked great, I felt like I didn’t feel hungover. Not that I was a heavy drinker—I wasn’t someone who got drunk—but even like two glasses of wine at a girl’s night out dinner; I would feel it the next morning.”

Dude, same! What is this? Used to be that I’d go to happy hour, drink enough to fill a fish tank, and still show up at work the next day more or less intact. Now, I have two glasses of wine and wake up the next day panting and wishing I were dead. WHY? Is this what I get for ratcheting it back? It’s not fair!

Like Ripa, I’ve found that when you stop drinking, everyone suddenly becomes very concerned. Why have you stopped drinking? Are you sick? When you quit smoking they’re like “Good for you, you’ll live longer!” But somehow, not drinking is a referendum on everyone else’s fun. Anyway:

“Nobody ever asked me why. But I quit drinking and everyone’s like, ‘Why did you quit drinking?’ ” she says with a laugh. “I’m not comparing cigarettes to alcohol, but for me it was just like, I don’t do that anymore. I felt better so I just stopped.”

I just stopped! The end. [People]

Amanda Bynes, fresh off a new face tattoo, announced via Instagram that she’s also engaged! But unfortunately for her, her past struggles with drug use and mental health issues mean that she can’t officially get married unless her mother—who acts as her conservator—says so. As a rather bitchy source told Us,



“Amanda’s not currently working. She doesn’t have friends. And her relationship with her parents continues to be a roller coaster,” a source tells Us. However, her mother, Lynn, is her conservator — and she has final say on many things in Bynes’ life.

In short, Bynes isn’t getting married unless her parents say she can. And if she does it anyway, they can petition the court to annul it on the basis of their daughter’s “unsound mind.”

The source added that her parents were not surprised by the engagement, saying, “Nothing Amanda does surprises them anymore.” Congrats? [Us Weekly]

