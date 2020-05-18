Kelly Ripa Is Not Here for Your Comments About Her Shiny Face

Screenshot : Instagram

As terrible as we all look these days, the good news is that no one can see us except our cats and and increasing collections of house plants. So I do feel for people like Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, who must continue to face the public without their usual cadre of hair and makeup people to help them look good on camera.



Advertisement

While I can’t fathom who’s sitting at home making snide remarks about their appearances (or anyone’s), Ripa alerted us today that she sees these comments and frankly doesn’t give a shit.

Advertisement

“First of all, let me just say, to people commenting on our appearance: How dare you and you’re lucky that we actually put clothes on,” she said. “It’s harder than you think to roll out of bed and come to a TV show.”

She is not, however, upset by anyone’s comments.

“I don’t care. I have a new outlook on life. Certain things don’t matter anymore and my appearance is one of those things that just don’t matter.”

Seacrest, meanwhile, has a $54 jar of bronzer he uses before filming, which Ripa describes as “rather fetching.” But i f any thing good comes out of this pandemic, I hope it’s that we all pay 75 percent less attention to what we look like at a given time, because I for one have forgotten how to wear an underwire bra and don’t intend to restart again. [Page Six]

Wendy Williams is taking a break from her show to deal with Graves’ disease, according to this Instagram post saying exactly that.



Advertisement

Williams was first diagnosed with the illness, an autoimmune disorder that causes hyperthyroidism, in 2018.



Advertisement