Image: Getty

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’s daughter, Lola, learned an important lesson about adulthood the morning of her 18th birthday, and that lesson is: Unless you want to accidentally catch your parents having sex, knock. Knock a lot! Keep knocking!



Just a day after permanently scarring their daughter, the two told the the story of how Lola walked in on them half-heartedly boning (according to Ripa), destroying her world forever.

“Thanks for ruining my birthday. And thanks for ruining my life. I used to see in color, and now everything is gray!” Lola allegedly shouted from the hall. Hmm. Maybe it would have been better if she’d just gone blind, which is the only guarantee this won’t happen again.

[Us Weekly]

Everything about this is good:

Advertisement