Kelly Clarkson is continuing to open up about her contentious divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, all while divulging how the painful process shook up her plan to release new music.

“I’m just navigating what I’m comfortable with releasing. So, it’s just a hard thing to navigate,” the mother of two said on The Global Chart Show With Brooke Reese. “Everybody knows the huge divorce I went through, and it’s been, like, two years and not easy with kids.” Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in 2020 after seven years of marriage. It was finalized in August 2021.

“It’s coming. I just got to get my crap together,” she said. The 40-year-old hasn’t released new music, apart from a 2021 Christmas album, since 2017. “I just got to figure out what I’m going to release. I’ve never had this difficult of a project.”

Clarkson shares two kids with Blackstock and was recently granted primary custody of eight-year-old River and six-year-old Remington, while Blackstone will have them one weekend a month. Clarkson was also allowed to keep her Montana ranch, which Blackstone had hoped he would win in the settlement.



In addition to navigating her latest projects, the “Since U Been Gone” singer also appears to be reclaiming her identity. Earlier this year, Clarkson confirmed that she filed court documents to change her name to Kelly Brianne, explaining, “my new name more fully reflects who I am.”

In May, Clarkson told E News’ Elise Edwards that she’s finally giving herself a break. “Girl, for the first time since I was 16 years old, I am taking my summer off.” It looks like she’s prioritizing some much-needed healing. Hopefully, she’ll be able to channel some of those emotions into an album. For her sake...but also ours!