Keep Real Housewife Jennifer Aydin's Rules at Hand for When We Can Party Again

The 10th season of Real Housewives of New Jersey wraps on Wednesday night, and the reunion episodes have really been a ride. They’ve included the usual talk of feuds and fake storylines—punctuated with sizable quantities of glitter. But it’s a disagreement over how to throw a kid’s party—keeping it simple versus going all out—that’s brought the relationship between Jennifer Aydin and her castmate Jackie Goldschneider to the point of no return.

“I didn’t have extravagant birthdays growing up, and there was a period when my parents had a lot of money and they didn’t spend it. T hey were saving for a rainy day,” Aydin told Andy Cohen during the reunion. “I always felt less than a lot of my peers, and it explains why I go above and beyond for my kids, because I didn’t feel that anyone did that for me.”

While there’s no right side to this debate, it’s fine to acknowledge that Aydin does know how to throw a great party. Jezebel conducted this interview when parties were a feasible prospect in the world, though. N ow that we’re practicing social distancing, keep this advice in your pocket for when we’re allowed to congregate again.

In the video above, Aydin talks about food, goody bags, and how to deal with unwanted guests.

