Oh, don’t thank him—he was just doing what anyone else would have done! That’s what I assume Keanu Reeves would have to say about rallying his fellow passengers to get to Los Angeles after their flight had to make an emergency landing in Bakersfield, California.

Artist Brian Rea captured key moments from the scene of the emergency landing—and subsequent two-hour drive to LA—on his Instagram story. In the airport, Reeves stands so much taller than everyone else (not his fault, he can’t help that) and gives a briefly motivating speech about getting home:

“The people who can unload the bags won’t be here for three hours, management will be here in an hour. So if you want to hit the road and deal with your bags later, or deal with customer service and get it delivered, maybe.”

Sudenly, Rea, Reeves, and a group of other people are in a van to LA. Reeves, ever the keeper of high spirits, read off facts about Bakersfield from his phone and played some “Bakersfield Sound” music to pass the time. “Its population is about 380,000, making it the ninth most popular city in California,” he said, “and the 52nd most popular city in the nation!”

My colleague Hazel Cills said no one should get in a van with Reeves, given his role in the movie Speed. This story has a happy ending, though, as they ended up at Carl’s Jr., according to Rea’s Instagram.

Rob Kardashian is “relieved” to not be paying Blac Chyna child support anymore, as part of a new custody agreement. “He just wants what is best for Dream,” a source told E! News. Kardashian will now get more time with their daughter, Dream Kardashian, although he and Chyna are splitting custody “50/50,” according to the source.

This concludes a long-simmering conflict in their relationship, as Kardashian said back in November of last year that he could no longer afford to pay Chyna $20,000. Both Kardashian and Chyna are still responsible for paying for things that come up during their respective times with Dream, and will have to evenly split the cost of other things, like school.

