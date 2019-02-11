Image: Dillard’s

The fallout from last week’s blackface apocalypse, c/o Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, is continuing apace: Today, a loafer from Katy Perry’s fashion line has been pulled from several retailers for its resemblance to racist imagery.

Both the “Rue Face Slip On Loafers” and the “Ora Face Block Heel Sandal” have been plucked from multiple stores, including Dillard’s and Walmart. Both the loafers and the sandals feature large eyes and red lips against a black or beige background (or gold, in the case of the sandals). While both are unfortunate from a fashion perspective, the black option bears unsettling resemblance to classic blackface makeup.

A source close to Perry told TMZ that the shoes were not intended to be offensive; however, “In order to be respectful and sensitive the team is in the process of pulling the shoes.” Perry herself has yet to comment.

Last week, Gucci pulled an $890 sweater following similar accusations of racist caricature. In December, Prada removed a holiday window display that featured monkey creatures with large, inflated lips after facing backlash.

