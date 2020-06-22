A Supposedly Feminist Website
Dirt Bag

Katy Perry Is Going to Wait a Beat Before Naming Her Daughter

laurennicholeevans
Lauren Evans
Illustration for article titled Katy Perry Is Going to Wait a Beat Before Naming Her Daughter
Image: Getty

Truthfully, I’ve always found it strange that people name their children before meeting them. When it comes to pets, it’s not weird at all to get to know them a bit before imposing an identity on them. You wouldn’t want to call your hamster Peaches when it’s clearly a Crouton! Why don’t we extend that same courtesy to kids?

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom agree with me. Per People,

“We have yet to decide specifically on her name because, I think, we’ve got options and she’ll tell us,” the singer and American Idol judge, 35, said during a Monday interview on Mix 104.1's Karson & Kennedy. “I’ll look at her and go, ‘Oh yeah yeah, you are her, you are that.’”

Since babies don’t tend to have very strong personalities, I think it’s important for them to wait a good long time before making anything official. Ten years should be sufficient. [People]

Justin Bieber says it’s “factually impossible” to have committed a sexual assault in 2014, because he’s got receipts showing that he was with his then-girlfriend, Selena Gomez. Many, many receipts.

“I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight,” Bieber wrote on Twitter. He made an exception here, because “Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly.”

According to his accuser, Danielle, Bieber forced himself on her in a room at the Four Seasons in Austin on March 9, 2014.

“What this person did not know was that I attended that show with my then gf Selena Gomez,” Bieber wrote. And herewith are the receipts:

In conclusion:

“Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action.” [Page Six]

  • Here’s a beef. [Bossip]
  • Carly Pearce and Michael Ray are getting divorced. [People]
  • Kristin Cavallari didn’t call out her soon-to-be ex-husband for Father’s Day, because why would she? [Page Six]
  • Goodbye to Jessica Mulroney’s husband. [Page Six]
  • Laverne Cox is auctioning off a replica of her extremely dope clutch for charity. [Page Six]
