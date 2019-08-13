Photo: Getty

On the 9th anniversary of Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream,” actor and model Josh Kloss has accused the singer of sexual misconduct. Namely—allegedly exposing his penis to her friends at a roller skating rink while filming the aforementioned music video in 2010. Writing on Instagram, Kloss explains:



So I saw Katy a couple times after her break up with Russel. This one time I brought a friend who was dying to meet her. It was Johny Wujek’s birthday party at moonlight roller way. And when I saw her, we hugged and she was still my crush. But as I turned to introduce my friend, she pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear out as far as she could to show a couple of her guy friends and the crowd around us, my penis. Can you imagine how pathetic and embarrassed I felt?

After the alleged roller rink incident, he claimed that Perry’s team “ lorded over” him and he was not allowed to discuss his time, per the guidelines set forth from her camp. Following up on this, he posted a second Instagram slideshow with alleged emails from Perry’s publicist detailing edits to his answers for an interview about “Teenage Dream.”

Advertisement

He asserts in the first post that “females in power are just disgusting as men,” continuing the thought in the second:



You hear over and over a million times that Males are the great evil on this planet. Meanwhile you know the truth—POWER empowers what is corrupt in people, regardless of their gender.

Advertisement

Reps for Katy Perry have yet to comment. [Variety]



In our second open letter of the morning, former Bachelorette Hannah Brown opened up about her struggles after the cameras turned off. Here’s a list of things she’s having a hard time with:

“Since last August, I’ve been a pageant queen, a bachelor contestant, and the Bachelorette. I’ve been in love with multiple people, I got engaged, I broke off an engagement, and I shared it all with millions of people.”

Advertisement

Will we ever get a long-term study around the effects of competition dating shows on a person’s mental and emotional health? Who knows! Brown also admits that her “faith has been questioned by thousands of people who don’t know my heart,” but that she’s “started bigger conversations around faith and sex” because of her time as the Bachelorette. Most surprising is her honestly about the toll that reality show fame and sponsored Instagram posts can take on relationships that precede it:



I miss my friends and family that have watched my life explode. I feel guilty because I don’t have the time or emotional capacity to fill each of them in on my life right now. I can’t keep up with the people that matter most, because I can barely keep up with my own life right now.”

Advertisement

Thankfully, Brown recognizes that “magic happens” when you accept that women can be strong and weak simultaneously. There’s your Tuesday proverb! [People]

