Kate Took the Kids Halloween Shopping at a Grocery Store

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, took two of her kids to Sainsbury’s to look for Halloween costumes. As one does. Of course, for most people, it’s just a regular occurrence. For the Windsor family, it’s an exotic trip into a world merely glimpsed from a distance!

The Mirror reported on the sight of Kate, George, and Charlotte at a Sainsbury’s in Norfolk:

Mum-of-four Kathy Whittaker, 53, was shocked to see Kate browse Halloween outfits while a brawny six foot bodyguard lingered close by. Kathy explained: “Another shopper said that Kate was in the shop near the clothing and pointed where she was to me. I just couldn’t believe it. “She was with Charlotte and George looking at Halloween outfits but her bodyguard was kind of watching people with phones and telling them no pictures.

Kathy didn’t see what Cathy bought, but reported, “The lady that told me she was there had children with her and she said Kate was asking her children what they were going to be for Halloween,” and “I think she bought some Halloween bits for her kids but I don’t know what.”

“You think Kate would shop in Waitrose or Harrods,” she added.

This is one of the big problems with being a royal in 2019: You have to engage in aggressive displays of normality instead of kicking back your sixth gin and Dubonnet of the afternoon and leading the children on an odyssey into the attic of one of your many palaces and rooting around for 18th century court costumes and your fourth-tier jewels. No thanks! Make me a viscountess instead!