In the final week of the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard defamation trial, supermodel Kate Moss joined the legions of witnesses—from house manager to audio-technician to a doorman—to take the stand. Kind of.



On Wednesday, Moss, Depp’s girlfriend from 1994-1998, gave long-awaited testimony via video and, fortunately, she k ept it snappy.

In just three and a half minutes, Moss refuted a rumor repeated by Heard during her testimony two weeks ago when she detailed an alleged altercation near a staircase wherein Depp “swung at” Heard’s sister, Whitney Henriquez. Heard recalled that the incident was reminiscent of an allegation that Depp pushed Moss down a flight of stairs during their relationship. While Moss has never publicly addressed that alleged incident prior to Wednesday’s court appearance, Depp has denied it took place.

“[Whitney’s] back was to the staircase, and Johnny swings at her,” Heard told the court. “I don’t hesitate, I don’t wait – I just, in my head, instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs.”

Moss finally shared her version of the events on the night of the alleged stairs incident and according to her testimony, it sounded a lot different than the rumor Heard repeated. Moss and Depp were leaving a hotel in Jamaica when she slipped down the stairs, injuring her back. Moss remembered it was raining that day, hence the fall.

“I screamed because I didn’t know what happened to me and I was in pain, and he [Depp] came running back to help me and carried me to my room and brought me medical attention,” Moss testified.

She also clarified that Depp was not violent with her during their relationship, adding: “He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs.”

This isn’t the first time the rumor has been repeated by Heard in court. She also made the claim during Depp’s 2020 libel trial against The Sun.

“He was about to push her down the stairs and the moment before that happened, I remembered information I had heard that he pushed a former girlfriend – I believe it was Kate Moss – down the stairs,” Heard said as she recalled the alleged incident involving her sister.

Moss was not cross-examined by Heard’s team. Depp is expected to take the stand again before the trial concludes on Friday.