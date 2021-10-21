Resident Hollywood hottie Kate Beckinsale has bravely opened up about the plight of being both incredibly attractive and a genius— an extremely relatable problem to have .

Advertisement

The 48-year-old actress talked to Howard Stern on his show Wednesday and was asked about her IQ, which is odd for a plethora of reasons. But anyway, Beckinsale claimed her IQ was “very high” and that her mother, Judy Loe, had her tested as a child “because very bright children are near unbearable.”

She then went on to casually admit she has an IQ of 152, which as per Healthline is wildly high. Healthline says “a score of 130 or higher signals a high IQ” and that usually people who belong to Mensa, the High IQ society, have an IQ of 132 or higher.

“Every single doctor, every single person I’ve ever come across has said, ‘You’d be so much happier if you were 30 percent less smart,’” Beckinsale told Stern, before adding a bit later: “It’s no good to me, though. It’s really not helpful to me in my career. I just think it might have been a handicap actually.”

Considering Beckinsale is worth a mere $25 million, according to the extremely reputable CelebrityNetWorth.com, it seems fairly obvious that her smarts have kept her from earning at least double that.

G/O Media may get a commission Great for beginners! Chroma Perfect sleek on-the-go vibrator.

Five vibration modes and five intensity levels. Buy for $125 at JimmyJane

Stern went on to ask Beckinsale if her extremely big brain has also impacted her dating life, and she confirmed that yes, it can be a challenge to be smarter than the men she dates.

“I’ve always found I can forgive an awful lot if somebody’s funny. So, there’s a certain degree of intelligence in somebody being funny that I’m able to mess with,” said Beckinsale.

Advertisement

As a fellow incredibly hot and intelligent person, I couldn’t agree more with this sentiment, and it definitely explains who Beckinsale has “messed” with in the past. I mean, I’d have aggressively made out with Pete Davidson at every sports game under the sun too if he made me laugh (Actually, he’s 6'3 and has copious amounts of BDE so I’d have made out with him regardless, but we digress)!

Lest you wonder for even a moment if Beckinsale may be lacking in humility and self-awareness , she did tell Stern that she’s “sure” she’s “become progressively more stupid” since she was first IQ- tested. Mmhmm.

Advertisement

Look, Kate, stupid is as stupid doe s, and all we really care about is that you keep making these videos with your cat on Instagram.