Karlie Kloss is married to Josh Kushner, a man who is responsible for my terrible health insurance. Kushner is also the brother of Jared Kushner—senior advisor to this creature and husband to Ivanka Trump, official Trump spawn and unofficial World Diplomat. Kloss does not seem to care for her in-laws, or at least for their politics.

In an an interview with British Vogue, Kloss touched on life as a Kushner. “It’s been hard,” she said. “But I choose to focus on the values that I share with my husband, and those are the same liberal values that I was raised with and that have guided me throughout my life.”

Kloss, who voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election (at least according to Instagram), hasn’t exactly called Ivanka and Jared out on their unyielding connection to this current hellscape of a presidential administration, but she and Josh did both attend 2018's March for Our Lives gun control march, and Josh donated $50,000 to the cause, so he’s certainly the better Kushner, which is not saying much. (And, again, the health insurance. It’s bad.)

Kloss also talked about studying feminist history at the NYU Gallatin School of Individualized Study, and terminating her modeling contract with Victoria’s Secret. Per British Vogue:

“The reason I decided to stop working with Victoria’s Secret was I didn’t feel it was an image that was truly reflective of who I am and the kind of message I want to send to young women around the world about what it means to be beautiful,” says Kloss. “I think that was a pivotal moment in me stepping into my power as a feminist, being able to make my own choices and my own narrative, whether through the companies I choose to work with, or through the image I put out to the world.”

The full interview will be out in the UK on August 5. [Vogue UK]

Disney continues to released videos and stills from the Beyoncé Lion King movie, the one potential savior in its newfound thirst for rebooting classic films that need no improvement. Today, they dropped a featurette featuring some new clips. Beyoncé looks great as a lioness, of course:

Disney also released some new promotional stills, and my god:

I am still processing trauma from the OG Lion King, but this is starting to look quite promising, unlike some charlatan remakes. Looking at you, Aladdin. [People]