Karl Lagerfeld's Cat Choupette is Surely Richer Than You

Image : Getty

When Karl Lagerfeld died last year he left behind his cat Choupette, a fluffy white cat who was famous in her own right. It was reported that she’d eat a luxury dinner sitting with Lagerfeld and had her own maids, who in Lagerfeld’s absence would write down every single thing Choupette did so he would be up to date. The designer previously told reporters that his massive fortune would go to the cat and following his death NBC News reported that Choupette, who Lagerfeld said made $3 million in modeling, would stand to inherit some of the designer’s $195 million.

But did she? And where the hell is this cat now, anyway?

The New York Times reports that Choupette lives with former Lagerfeld housekeeper Françoise Caçote in Paris. Her agent (yes, she has one) says she’s quite busy modeling. “She has a bank account,” says Gerhard Steidl, the head of Steidl Verlag, which published a collection if iPhone photos taken of Choupette by Lagerfeld, the royalties of which go straight to the cat.

So we may not know how much Choupette is really worth but one thing is clear: she’s likely much, much, much more richer than you.