Kanye West’s Sunday Service performances have a new wrinkle. Now the roving gospel performance installation is associated with a truly terrible breakfast offering after his performance at Bethany Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Friday.

The concert was free, but there was an option of purchasing a $55 VIP ticket to get brunch with the performance as a church fundraiser , according to the Daily Mail. At least one woman posted a photo , in the Mail’s words, of “her sad-looking Styrofoam breakfast plate” on Facebook, and I can’t say I blame her for expecting a bit more!

But there’s a twist: As TMZ reported, the catering company is taking responsibility for this one (1) bad meal. Furthermore, Kanye apparently shouldn’t be associated with the bad breakfast offering because he wasn’t paid for his appearance even though it’s at his event as the promoter organized the food. “The catering company acknowledges it did not provide adequate food for ONE attendee and a social media post went viral. Kanye West and the Sunday Service collective should be disassociated with such claims surrounding the food at the event,” Lauryn’s Fine Catering told TMZ in a statement. [Daily Mail, TMZ]

Please forget to pour one out for Elon Musk, who is leaving Twitter (again) months too late. As a reminder, Musk’s tweets about taking his company Tesla private led a securities fraud lawsuit. As a part of the settlement, Musk had to pay a $20 million fine and step down as Tesla chairman for three years. But, according to Musk on Twitter, it was “worth it.” Maybe he can lose more control of his company on Reddit.

