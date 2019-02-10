Kanye West Thought Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Outfit Was 'Too Sexy'

Kanye West continues to be a man of conflicting opinions , to put it... gently. On Sunday night’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, viewers were treated to a healthy dose of West’s patriarchal nonsense, during which he suggested that he was no longer comfortable with Kim Kardashian’s way of dressing, never mind that her way of dressing has been instrumental to both of their careers. Also, she can dress however the hell she wants? From Page Six:



“I just went through this transition from being a rapper, looking at all these girls and looking at my wife, like, ‘Oh, my girl needs to be just like the other girls showing her body off,’” West said while confronting his wife. “I didn’t realize that that was affecting my soul and my spirit as someone that’s married and the father of now … about to be four kids.”

Ah, now that West sees things differently thanks to his transition from rapper to father , he’s concluded his wife needs to change the way she dresses . Suddenly, having a sexy wife who wears revealing clothing is detrimental to his very soul.

I am, however, thrilled to reveal that Kim was not prepared to scrap her planned corset and attend the Met Gala in a shift borrowed from the set of The Handmaid’s Tale:

Kardashian quickly put West in his place. “So the night before the Met you’re going to come in here and say that you’re not into a corset vibe?” she asked. “You’re giving me really bad anxiety … You knew last night I was having really bad anxiety and I don’t need any more negative energy, for you to say you’re now not into me wearing a tight dress.”

Kanye wasn’t done:

“You are my wife, and it affects me when pictures are too sexy,” the rapper shot back.

Affects him? I didn’t see the whole episode, but I hope Kim pulled a teeny, tiny violin out of her bra and played it with her long, manicured fingernails. In my personal opinion, her response was perfect:

“You built me up to be this sexy person and confidence and all this stuff, and just because you’re on a journey and transformation doesn’t mean I’m in the same spot with you,” the KKW Beauty founder pointed out, causing an irritated West to leave the room.

This whole exchange would have been both much more significant and much more stupid had Kardashian taken West’s criticism to heart and changed into one of those wearable sleeping bags. (Which I think would have been very camp?) As it is, she handled the whole thing with grace, and s he wore the corset. Also, if Kim decides to write a book on managing relationships, I think I would read it.