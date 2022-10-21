A new report suggests Johnny Depp’s prized defender, Camille Vasquez, has found herself a new polarizing celebrity to defend. And here I was worried where her next meal was coming from...



According to TMZ, Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has hired Vasquez and her firm, Brown Rudnick—the one who secured Johnny Depp’s victory in the defamation trial from hell—to represent him in any forthcoming “business interests” aka contracts, deals, and (probable) lawsuits. Following West’s multiple antisemitic rants earlier this month, Balenciaga severed ties with the rapper on Friday, and Adidas recently announced its partnership with him is “under review”—so those suits might be filed sooner rather than later.



It doesn’t appear that Vasquez will have anything to do with West’s ongoing, often disturbingly public fight with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, over custody of their four children. He’s already gone through at least five attorneys on that matter.

When contacted by TMZ, Vasquez’s rep—you read that correctly, an attorney has a representative—did not comment on her new client. I do, however, imagine that somewhere Johnny Depp is weeping off his eyeliner into a filthy bandana.

It’s been a busy time for Vasquez since she helped prove, legally, that Depp is not an abuser. She’s attended a few of her former client’s gigs, given interviews insisting Amber Heard’s abuse accusations were not a part of Me Too, and dined out with “good friend” Mario Lopez. It goes without saying that she’ll soon have her hands full with West, who continues to spread disinformation about George Floyd, make antisemitic statements and, of course, clothe Skid Row’s homeless population in “White Lives Matter” t-shirts with the aid of an accused rapist.

Vasquez clearly has a knack for defending Hollywood’s most problematic elites. At least she can soothe herself in the knowledge that she’s getting filthy rich—and a new pair of Yeezys—in the process. Who’s next for Vasquez? Marilyn Manson?