Timothy Haslett Jr., 39, was arrested Friday in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, and charged with first-degree rape, aggravated sexual offense, first-degree kidnapping, and second-degree assault, according to reports, after a Black woman he’d allegedly kidnapped, whipped, raped, and tortured escaped and ran to neighbors for help, saying he’d already murdered two of her friends. Prior to the arrest, t he Kansas City Police Department had written off rumors of a serial killer targeting Black women in the area as “completely unfounded rumors ,” according to the Kansas City Defender.

The woman who escaped Haslett’s home reportedly was wearing a black latex dress and metal dog collar with a padlock around her neck when she begged neighbors for help. According to NBC News:

Lisa Johnson, 41, who has lived in Excelsior Springs her whole life, said she was getting ready for work around 7:35 a.m. Friday when she heard a faint “help me” from outside her front door, which was open. Johnson said she spoke with the young woman, who told her she was being held against her will. “She looked straight at me and said ‘help,’” Johnson said at her home Wednesday, adding that when she told the woman she was going to call the police, she begged her not to.

“Please don’t. If you call the cops, he’s going to kill us both,” the woman said, Johnson recounted.

Advertisement

Johnson called the police anyway, and when they arrived, the woman s aid she’d managed to escape when Haslett took his son to school. She was emaciated, and her hair was matted.

The Kansas City Police Department said in a statement to the Defender after the arrest:

“We base our investigations on police incident reports of criminal activity. We do still maintain that there is no indication that what you guys reported was accurate and there was no indication that there was anything that supported that claim. We share what information we can publicly, many times from the scene, of incidents of violent crimes when there is a report or an investigation underway, there had and has not been anything that corresponded to your reports on social media and the web which is why we refuted that report and said that the claims were unfounded.”

G/O Media may get a commission up to 70% off Beyond Big Savings Event - Bed Bath & Beyond Take up to 70% off

This huge Beyond Big Savings event at Bed Bath & Beyond has so much in store—but especially great deals on bedding and bedroom furniture. Buy at Bed Bath & Beyond Advertisement

In short, they are lying and simply do not give a shit about Black women.